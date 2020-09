Category: World Published on Saturday, 05 September 2020 01:46 Hits: 7

A Frenchman suffering from an incurable condition who plans to livestream his death on social media said Saturday he had begun refusing all food, drink and medicine, after President Emmanuel Macron turned down his request for euthanasia.

