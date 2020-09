Category: World Published on Saturday, 05 September 2020 02:46 Hits: 5

Californians sought relief on Friday from the first day of a punishing heat wave expected to last through the Labor Day weekend, bringing temperatures of up to 125 degrees Fahrenheit (49 Celsius) and raising the risk of wildfires and rolling blackouts.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/california-heatwave-temperature-united-states-13084724