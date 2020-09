Category: World Published on Saturday, 05 September 2020 02:49 Hits: 7

China has taken the most active role among countries seeking to interfere in the U.S. election and has the biggest programme to influence domestic politics, U.S. national security adviser Robert O'Brien said on Friday, without providing any details.

