Friday, 04 September 2020

Despite attempts to sabotage the Post Office, turnout for Massachusetts’ primary on Tuesday was at an all-time high, thanks to early voting and cities and towns placing dropboxes to collect ballots that couldn’t be mailed in time. Naturally, voter suppression attempts will ramp up for the general, so register to vote, and get your ballots in and returned as early as possible.

