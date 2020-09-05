Trump campaign doctors photo of Biden in Facebook ad, trying to make him look older

Category: World Published on Saturday, 05 September 2020 02:30 Hits: 7

It's a close race between Donald Trump and Facebook for which is most dangerous to America's political and social systems. Combined, they're a disaster. The Trump campaign, in conjunction with Trump's denials of having had a series of mini-strokes (which no media organization had reported), has been running Facebook ads that have doctored images of Joe Biden, in which he's made to look older.

Strangely, the campaign is also running the same ad with the picture unadulterated, without the darkened filter. Both ads have the same text, labeling Biden "Sleepy Joe," and asking for help hitting "1 MILLION responses!" (i.e., send money). They are apparently testing which image gets the better response, and Facebook is, as of mid-day Friday, allowing it.

Yet again, Trump officials are using deceptively altered imagery to attack the former vice president. https://t.co/yDbctNbpzD September 3, 2020

This attack from Trump, with the clearly altered photo of Biden, follows the speculation spurred by the release of excerpts from New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt's forthcoming book including about the mysterious visit Trump took to Walter Reed Hospital last fall: "in the hours leading up to Trump's trip to the hospital, word went out in the West Wing for the vice president to be on standby to take over the powers of the presidency temporarily if Trump had to undergo a procedure that would have required him to be anesthetized."

It also follows reports that Trump's Department of Homeland Security has withheld intelligence from law enforcement agencies about Russia's plans to undermine Biden's candidacy by attacking his physical and mental health. Is the Trump campaign taking strategy cues from Putin, or the other way around?

