Category: World Published on Friday, 04 September 2020 13:08 Hits: 3

Three rapporteurs of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) have urged Azerbaijan to review the case of opposition politician Tofiq Yaqublu, who was sentenced to four years and three months in prison on charges of "hooliganism."

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/pace-rapporteurs-concerned-at-sentence-handed-to-azerbaijani-opposition-politician/30820888.html