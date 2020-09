Category: World Published on Friday, 04 September 2020 20:05 Hits: 6

A wide variety of publications have been using phrases like “far-right conspiracy theory” and “conspiracy cult” to describe the QAnon movement. But BuzzFeed News reporters Drusilla Moorhouse and Emerson Malone…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/09/a-news-outlet-argues-qanon-has-gone-beyond-a-conspiracy-theory-its-now-a-collective-delusion/