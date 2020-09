Category: World Published on Friday, 04 September 2020 17:58 Hits: 4

The UN's atomic watchdog has said Tehran continues to violate limitations set in the 2015 landmark deal signed by world powers. The finding comes after Iran allowed the agency to inspect one of its sites.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/iran-uranium-stockpile-10-times-limit-set-in-nuclear-deal/a-54821705?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf