Category: World Published on Friday, 04 September 2020 19:35 Hits: 8

Opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya asked the UN to help stop President Lukashenko's "blatant human rights violations and cynical disregard for human dignity." She demanded international sanctions.

