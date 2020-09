Category: World Published on Friday, 04 September 2020 19:42 Hits: 7

Britain has appointed former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott to a new role, ignoring criticism about his views on equality and the environment. He's been named a senior adviser for the UK's post-Brexit deals.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/tony-abbott-s-uk-post-brexit-trade-role-sparks-outrage/a-54816295?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf