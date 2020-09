Category: World Published on Friday, 04 September 2020 19:51 Hits: 7

BANJUL, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- The Gambia's Ministry of Tourism announced Friday that flight passengers will no longer be subjected to quarantine, as the West African nation declares its intention of reopening the tourism season next month.

