Category: World Published on Friday, 04 September 2020 19:37 Hits: 7

Jacob Blake, the 29-year-old Black man whose shooting by a white police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, reignited nationwide protests over racism and police brutality, pleaded not guilty on Friday to criminal charges filed prior to the shooting.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/jacob-blake-pleads-not-guilty-to-charges-prior-to-kenosha-shooting-13084258