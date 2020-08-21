US: Trump Pushes Universities To Reopen Amidst Pandemic

Category: World Published on Friday, 21 August 2020 15:15 Hits: 1

U.S. President Donald Trump Wednesday urged universities to reopen their campuses, despite COVID-19 outbreaks reported among students all across the country.

He suggested that the pandemic does not pose a serious threat to young people, and stressed that for college-aged students “the likelihood of severe illness is less than, or equal to, the risk of seasonal flu."

According to his theories, keeping the campuses closed would lead to a more dangerous virus spread, which would increase the lethality among the elder citizens.

"Instead of saving lives, the decision to close universities could cost lives. It is significantly safer for students to live with other young people than to go home and spread the virus to older Americans," Trump said.

In addition to the pandemic issue, Trump undermined online classes and said that the best way to learn is in face-to-face classes.

“We have learned one thing, there’s nothing like campus, there’s nothing like being with a teacher as opposed to being on a computer board,” he said, adding that “the iPads are wonderful but you’re not going to learn the same way as being there.”

However, a few weeks ago, the American Medical Association (AMA) concluded that universities would require to conduct frequent testing, social distancing, and other behavioral strategies, in order to contain any COVID-19 outbreak within campuses.

