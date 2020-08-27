US: Wisconsin Police Name Jacob Blake's Shooter Amid Protests

Category: World Published on Thursday, 27 August 2020 22:06 Hits: 0

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (WisDOJ) revealed the identity of the officer who shot Jacob Blake on Thursday, amidst massive rage in Kenosha after the incident.

“Mr. Blake walked around his vehicle, opened the driver’s side door, and leaned forward. While holding onto Mr. Blake’s shirt, officer Rusten Sheskey fired his service weapon seven times. Officer Sheskey fired the weapon into Mr. Blake’s back,” WisDOJ said in a statement.

Sheskey served in the Kenosha police department since 2013 and has been placed in administrative leave after he shot Jacob Blake. According to case reports, officers used a taser gun against Blake before the shooting.

Authorities disclosed his identity almost five days after a video circulated in social media, showing him walking behind Blake after attending a call on a domestic disturbance. Blake was not violent or posed a threat to the officers. Sheskey shot him on the back seven times.

On Wednesday, the Kenosha Police department detained a 17-year-old white male among protesters who shot three people, two of them fatally. The law enforcement institution has been harshly criticized because of the calm response to a violent offender in contrast to Blake’s incident.

“During the investigation following the initial incident, Mr. Blake admitted that he had a knife in his possession. Division of criminal investigation agents recovered a knife from the driver’s side floorboard of Mr. Blake’s vehicle. A search of the vehicle located no additional weapons,” WisDOJ added.

Witnesses said the police officers shouted several times to Blake to drop the knife, but they did not see a weapon in his car. Kenosha protests tail the demonstrations and collective rage that erupted after the assassinations of George Floyd and Rayshard Brooks.

