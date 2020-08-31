Trump Will Visit Kenosha Amidst Social Unrest

Category: World Published on Monday, 31 August 2020 18:33 Hits: 0

U.S. President Donald Trump Tuesday will visit Kenosha, Wisconsin, amidst heated social unrest erupted after a Black man was shot in the back and seriously injured by a policeman.

White House spokesman Judd Deere revealed that Trump will meet with law enforcement officers deployed in the city and will assess the damage resulting from the recent protests.

“If I didn’t insist on having the National Guard activate and go into Kenosha, Wisconsin, there would be no Kenosha right now,” Trump said.

“Also, there would have been great death and injury. I want to thank Law Enforcement and the National Guard. I will see you on Tuesday!”

In an remarkable letter to President Trump, Wisconsin @GovEvers asks Trump not to come to #Kenosha Tuesday because the presidential visit would "hinder our healing.”#JusticeForJacobBlakepic.twitter.com/ANKXAK8Ozy August 30, 2020

Trump’s decision to go to Kenosha came after the Wisconsin Major Tony Evers urged him to reconsider his visit. “I, along with other community leaders who have reached out, are concerned about what your presence will mean for Kenosha and our state,” Evers said.

“I am concerned your presence will only hinder our healing. I am concerned your presence will only delay our work to overcome division and move forward together.”

On August 23, a Kenosha police officer shot Jacob Blake at point-blank range in the back seven times. Blake was not posing a life threat for the officer and was unarmed at the time of the encounter. However, it is not clear yet if during his visit Trump will meet Blake’s family.

Kenosha 2 DAYS APART!



Jacob Blake potentially resisting arrest- ambushed & shot 8 TIMES infront of his children



Kyle Rittenhouse illegally armed at a BLM protest. Peacefully walks around police after murdering two people.



White people will still deny racism and white privilege pic.twitter.com/mNOuQa0KAL August 26, 2020

