WHO: COVID Could Take Back Decades of Health Service Progress

COVID-19 could take back decades of progress BY health services in a short period, according to a study of the World Health Organization (WHO) disclosed on Monday.

“The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on essential health services is a source of great concern. Major health gains achieved over the past two decades can be wiped out in a short period,” the study said.

Recently, WHO warned about possible COVID-19 harm on the treatment of HIV/AIDS patients, specifically in the Sub-Saharan region of Africa. The study is the first scientific approach to pandemic collateral effects on health systems.

The survey assessed health services and institutions’ responses from May to July in over 100 nations. According to the information, the pandemic crisis has affected the routine immunizations by 70%, family planning in over 65% as well as cancer diagnosis and treatment by 55%.

To overcome #COVID19, and to avoid slipping back on progress in ending AIDS, countries need to build COVID-19 responses rooted in respecting human rights, and hearing from the most marginalised. August 27, 2020

“The impact may be felt beyond the immediate pandemic as, in trying to catch up on services, countries may find that resources are overwhelmed,” WHO added.

Health services disruption also lies in other causes. Sufferers stood away from hospitals fearing the virus. Other patients were unable to afford COVID-not related services after surviving the virus. The WHO stresses these situations could have produced excess deaths.

According to the assessments, Eastern Mediterranean nations like Afghanistan, Syria, and Yemen were the most affected, as well as African and Southeast Asia. The study excluded the Americas.

