China Claims US Abuses National Security to Ban Its Apps

China’s Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying denounced that the United States is abusing the concept of "national security" to veto more Chinese technology companies and mobile applications after actions against Huawei, TikTok, or WeChat.

This attitude "is not doing any good to the United States," said Hua, and showed his hope that Washington would reconsider its stance given that "Chinese companies always comply with the law"

"China is opposed to the United States abusing its national power to crush Chinese businesses. It is against market principles and international trade rules," he added.

These remarks were made a day after President Donald Trump’s Trade Adviser Peter Navarro said that Washington will veto more Chinese apps.



US Trade Deficit Data Worsen

"Every day they are playing dirty. They lie, they look for scapegoats and they go on attacking China. It is very sad," the Chinese diplomat commented.

In early August, claiming to protect U.S. national security, Trump prohibited any transactions with TikTok's owner ByteDance and WeChat's developer Tencent.

"It is critical that this country not use apps that are made in China, or that can take our data and go to servers in China. That data will be used to surveil, monitor and track you," Navarro told FoxBusiness.

"That's the policy position underlying why we have gone after TikTok and WeChat, and there will be others because China ... is basically going out around the world trying to acquire technology and influence," he added.



