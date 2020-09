Category: World Published on Friday, 04 September 2020 11:16 Hits: 0

An explosion at a fireworks factory in Tamil Nadu state has claimed the lives of seven women. Two people have been critically injured in the blast.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/india-firework-factory-blast-kills-workers/a-54814545?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf