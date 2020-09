Category: World Published on Friday, 04 September 2020 12:40 Hits: 0

As Indonesia experiences a record spike in COVID-19 cases, people are turning to traditional medicine to boost immunity. But public health officials warn that unproven remedies can create a false sense of security.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/indonesia-s-false-coronavirus-cures-draw-concern-from-scientists/a-54816957?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf