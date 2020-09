Category: World Published on Friday, 04 September 2020 18:07 Hits: 4

France registered nearly 9,000 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, the highest daily figure since the pandemic swept into the country in March, the country's health agency said Friday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200904-france-reports-record-daily-covid-19-cases-of-nearly-9-000