BRUSSELS, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- The European Commission on Friday launched a public consultation on its action plan on organic farming. Simultaneously it proposed the postponement by one year of the entry into force of new European Union (EU) legislation on organic farming due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

