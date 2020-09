Category: World Published on Friday, 04 September 2020 10:50 Hits: 1

TAIPEI: The United States and Taiwan said on Friday (Sep 4) they were seeking "like-minded" democracies to join a shift in global supply chains during the coronavirus pandemic, as Washington looks to accelerate a move away from economic reliance on China. The Trump administration is taking action ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/taiwan-us-like-minded-democracies-china-supply-chain-13082854