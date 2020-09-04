Abbreviated Pundit Roundup: Amid a firestorm, a stable race appears ... stable

Category: World Published on Friday, 04 September 2020 12:55 Hits: 0

Charlie Cook/Cook Report:

Many Are Afraid To Say It, but This Is Not a Close Race The king commissioned the faux-tailors to make him a suit of clothes, checking on their work, watching the pair at their looms as they pretended to weave, not letting on that he could not see the fabric, lest people think him a fool. Once presented with the “clothes,” he strutted through the streets wearing nothing, no one letting on that they, too, could not see the clothes. Finally, a young boy cries out, “But he has nothing on!” I think about the story in the context of this election, but not in a way that compares Trump to the king. Rather, I think about it in terms of the political analysts, pollsters, and pundits who refuse to state publicly what the data plainly show: that it is very, very unlikely Trump will win 270 electoral votes and the election. Blame the election of 2016. Virtually everyone but the most die-hard Trump backers that year felt he would lose. Few forecasters thought it was possible for a candidate to lose the national popular vote by over 2 percentage points (nearly 3 million votes) and still win enough states to reach 270 electoral votes.

Quinnipiac: “In Florida, 48 percent of likely voters support Biden and 45 percent support Trump. In Pennsylvania, Biden leads Trump 52 – 44 percent.” https://t.co/k132xRUavw September 3, 2020

Pro tip: Don’t freak out over Pennsylvania or Florida. They’re going as expected. More on the firestorm over Trump’s comment about the military below.

Don’t miss the story from last night from The Atlantic (and see Daily Kos coverage and army veteran Markos’ comments from last night):

Trump: Americans Who Died in War Are ‘Losers’ and ‘Suckers’ The president has repeatedly disparaged the intelligence of service members, and asked that wounded veterans be kept out of military parades, multiple sources tell The Atlantic.

don't just retweet it--read the @jeffreygoldberg story; it isn't long. By my read, he has 3-4 sources for each quote. I see MAGA trolls denying what he reported. General Kelly could confirm at least one of the quotes. He should.https://t.co/D19DTQ95Vc September 4, 2020

Tweet heavy because of the late evening responses:

New Joe Biden statement on @JeffreyGoldberg’s report: “If the revelations in today’s Atlantic article are true, then they are yet another marker of how deeply President Trump and I disagree about the role of the President of the United States.” pic.twitter.com/4wtsRDUzCe September 4, 2020

It’s been corroborated.

And Trump is frantically responding:

???????? That President Trump spends three consecutive tweets to discredit Jeffrey Goldberg’s story in the Atlantic about how he disrespects the military is a pretty solid indicator that Trump knows it is damaging and accurate. September 4, 2020

More to come on this one. WaPo has their own piece.

The Post's account actually finds an anecdote even worse than those reported by @JeffreyGoldberghttps://t.co/K9OB7DahTVpic.twitter.com/LTsZeY57Fv September 4, 2020

Meanwhile…

ABC on their new Ipsos poll this morning:

Trump's rhetoric on protests seen as detrimental by majority of Americans Even Republicans are divided on his approach, a new ABC News/Ipsos poll finds. Trump's attempt to reframe the race against former Vice President Joe Biden around "law and order," does not appear to be breaking through.

Biden crushing Trump among seniors in latest Quinnipiac polls of Florida and PA voters: •PA- Biden up 14 (Trump won 65+ in 2016 in PA by 20 points) •FL- Biden leads Trump by 10 (2016 saw Trump win seniors in FL by 17 points) https://t.co/MK4QXucjqT September 3, 2020

Ron Brownstein/Atlantic:

The Huge Snag in Trump’s Reelection Pitch The president’s own volatility complicates his effort to convince Americans that he can stabilize their lives. Donald Trump is betting his reelection on convincing most Americans that the “chaos president” can deliver order. “Chaos president” is how former Florida Governor Jeb Bush described Trump in the final Republican presidential-primary debate of 2015. Bush’s argument against Trump’s erratic leadership style didn’t save his flagging campaign, but his coinage may have been the single most accurate forecast of Trump’s turbulent tenure. Trump’s presidency has been marked by constant turnover in personnel, hairpin turns in policy, angry feuds with politicians in both parties, perpetual Twitter wars, the disregard and disparaging of experts, a torrent of lies and misrepresentations, and the most open appeals to white racial resentment of any other national figure since George Wallace.

It’s also what I’ve been calling Trump since I can remember.

Good morning. I still can’t get over the fact that Trump is falsely accusing Democrats of voter fraud while illegally encouraging his supporters to vote twice & the top law enforcement official in the country is defending him September 3, 2020

Greg Sargent/WaPo:

Can Joe Biden be ‘Swift boated’? Probably not. Biden’s willingness to acknowledge the seriousness of the problem and his insistence that effective leadership can bring all stakeholders to the table — messages he pushed during Monday’s speech — are themselves likely to be seen sympathetically by swing voters. This is especially so in contrast with President Trump, who is trying to make all the tensions and violence far worse pretty much daily. Second, the idea that Biden supports defunding the police is just a weak attack. It has been completely debunked, and it has already been pursued by the Trump campaign for months, including in $20 million worth of ads, with no signs that it’s working. While Trump could get a bump in this effort from his convention and from potentially worsening violence, the full engagement of the Biden camp on this front will probably limit this attack’s effectiveness.

Chance of a Biden Electoral college win if he wins the popular vote by X points: 0-1 points: just 6%! 1-2 points: 22% 2-3 points: 46% 3-4 points: 74% 4-5 points: 89% 5-6 points: 98% 6-7 points: 99% September 2, 2020

By the way ...

So... a Fox News poll of 800 people yesterday showed Biden doing quite well in Wisconsin post-Kenosha. Not sure, therefore, why a non-randomly selected focus group of 10 people (8 of whom voted for Trump last time!) is really newsworthy at all.https://t.co/ws088l2PhIpic.twitter.com/Ejw60HNypl September 3, 2020

It is if you want to see how subtle racism affects Trump voters. In any case the next MULaw poll, the WI gold standard, is out Sept. 9.

Mike Madrid from Project Lincoln:

Lots of polls today. Quick thread on new Quinnipiac poll: At the moment Trump is losing. On job approval, on coronavirus response, on making people feel safe in their communities, and most of all, head to head with Joe Biden. 15% of Republicans say the country is *worse* off than 4 years ago and among Independents that’s 60-36. Trump is losing 65+ and college ed white voters in approval on the economy, Covid, overall job approval. The trends over the last 5 months have been that voter views on the pandemic & overall job approval are more strongly connected to who the voter will likely break for in the GE than their economic views - which is the only area that Trump still barely has an edge over Biden on Is Trump having an effect with his law & order message? Not the way he thinks he is. 59% of college ed white voters say that Trump makes them feel *less* safe. He may be running up the score with non college white voters in the Rust Belt, BUT… He is pushing more and more suburban voters away in order to placate his base and drive a false chaos message. More importantly this issue is ‘flattening’ the race - pushing more sunbelt states in play. Sunbelt has higher shares of coll-educated whites turned off by dog whistles .

NEW: As Labor Day approaches and economic conditions in the U.S. remain tenuous, Americans' 65% approval of labor unions is once again the highest it has been since 2003. #1u read: https://t.co/oHKXGEPzuvpic.twitter.com/4uCMwRQ6CC September 3, 2020

