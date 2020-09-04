Trump's QAnon 'star' posts violent threat to Democratic lawmakers on Facebook

Category: World Published on Friday, 04 September 2020 19:00 Hits: 8

Donald Trump's "future Republican star," QAnon adherent Marjorie Taylor Greene, who got a special invitation, posted a direct threat to sitting members of Congress on Facebook Thursday. She posted a photo of herself holding a rifle next to a composite picture of Reps. Rashida Tlaib, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Ilhan Omar captioned: "Squad's Worst Nightmare."

It's hard to read that as anything but a violent and direct threat to the lawmakers, a threat that needs to be taken very seriously, as David Waldman has pointed out. If she wins election and is not barred from being seated by Congress, she'll have free access to every part of the Capitol and all the congressional office buildings without having to go through security. She could, theoretically, officially, bring that rifle onto the House floor. She's not just a QAnon kook, she's a clear danger. She posted text with the photo: "Hate America leftists want to take this country down … We need strong conservative Christians to go on the offense against these socialists who want to rip our country apart. … SAVE AMERICA. STOP SOCIALISM. DEFEAT THE DEMOCRATS!" As of 11:00 ET Friday morning, it was still up. Which is a whole other problem.

