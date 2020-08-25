RNC Opens with Baseless Trump Claims of Rigged Election Warnings About Socialism and Unions

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 August 2020 12:14 Hits: 0

The Republican National Convention opened in Charlotte, North Carolina, with dire warnings that a Joe Biden presidency could destroy the country. We feature excerpts from President Trump’s surprise speech after he was formally nominated for a second term, claiming without evidence that Democrats are planning to steal the election, and other speakers throughout the evening who repeatedly praised Trump’s handling of the pandemic even as the U.S. coronavirus death toll passes 177,000.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/8/25/rnc_2020_day_1