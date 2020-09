Category: World Published on Friday, 04 September 2020 16:21 Hits: 6

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that Serbia and Kosovo have agreed to normalize economic ties, hailing what he called a "major breakthrough" more than a decade after Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008.

