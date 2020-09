Category: World Published on Friday, 04 September 2020 16:27 Hits: 4

Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya has called on the United Nations to condemn the violent crackdown by the government of President Alyaksandr Lukashenka on protesters who charge he falsified his reelection victory last month.

