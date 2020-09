Category: World Published on Friday, 04 September 2020 16:25 Hits: 3

Many of us have long warned that this fall would see a dirty campaign without precedent, that Donald Trump would stop at nothing to foment chaos, and so forth. But up till now…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/09/bill-barr-has-proved-himself-to-be-trumps-most-dangerous-ally/