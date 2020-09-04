US WWI Soldiers Are 'Losers' and 'Suckers', Trump Says

Category: World Published on Friday, 04 September 2020 15:21 Hits: 3

U.S. President Donald Trump referred to Army members who were captured or killed during World War I (WWI) as "losers" and "suckers."

During a trip to France in 2018, Trump said he didn't want to visit the cemetery where U.S. soldiers who had fallen in the war were buried. "He didn't think it was important to honor them," The Atlantic revealed in a report.

On that occasion, Trump canceled his visit to the Aisne-Marne cemetery in Paris because the helicopter could not take him there due to the rain. Attendants of the trip assured The Atlantic that the real reason was different.

Trump said to his assistants he was afraid that his hair would be disheveled in the rain. Also, he questioned "why we should go to that cemetery if it’s filled with losers," four of the President's companions assured.

On November 10, 2018, which was the day of the scheduled visit to the cemetery, the U.S. Marine Corps were celebrating their 243 anniversary.

Donald Trump thinks these heroes are losers. pic.twitter.com/BDaadXsWVU September 4, 2020

During that trip, Trump also allegedly claimed that the over 1,800 Marines who died in the Battle of Belleau Forest in 1918 are "suckers" for getting killed. "Who were the good guys in this war?" Trump asked as he admitted that he didn't understand why the U.S. would intervene on the side of the Allies. White House's spokeswoman Alyssa Farah assured The Atlantic that, "this information is false. The President holds the military in his highest esteem." "There is nobody that respects them more. It's a total lie. It's fake news. It's a disgrace, and frankly, it's a disgrace to your profession," Trump tweeted.

