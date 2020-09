Category: World Published on Friday, 04 September 2020 15:43 Hits: 3

Germany calls US sanctions against the International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda "a serious mistake" while France describes them as a "grave attack".

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-france-slam-us-over-sanctions-against-icc-chief-prosecutor/a-54803950?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf