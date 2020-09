Category: World Published on Friday, 04 September 2020 16:10 Hits: 3

The Ceneri Base Tunnel is the final piece in a mammoth Swiss project to carve a new rail route through the Alps. In the future, the route should be able to connect the North Sea with the Mediterranean.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/newly-completed-swiss-tunnel-to-transform-european-rail-travel/a-54820789?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf