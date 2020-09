Category: World Published on Friday, 04 September 2020 15:53 Hits: 3

Iran has let the UN's nuclear watchdog inspect one of the two sites it agreed last week to grant access to after a protracted standoff, while Tehran's stockpile of enriched uranium has risen further, quarterly reports by the agency said on Friday.

