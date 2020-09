Category: World Published on Friday, 04 September 2020 16:59 Hits: 4

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two Libyan families filed a civil lawsuit in a U.S. federal court late on Thursday accusing Khalifa Haftar, commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA), of war crimes, human rights abuses and torture during a 2016-2017 offensive to seize a key Libyan district, a court filing showed.

