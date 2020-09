Category: World Published on Friday, 04 September 2020 17:18 Hits: 4

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Friday conveyed to Russia its 'grave concern' about German government finding that Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny was poisoned with a Soviet-style nerve agent, the U.S. State Department said.

