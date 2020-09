Category: World Published on Friday, 04 September 2020 16:10 Hits: 3

The US election is officially open: North Carolina on Friday launched vote-by-mail operations for the November 3 contest between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden, which is getting uglier by the day.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-vote-by-mail-begins-as-white-house-campaign-gets-ugly-13083716