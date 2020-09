Category: World Published on Friday, 04 September 2020 16:11 Hits: 3

U.S. deaths from the coronavirus will reach 410,000 by the end of the year, more than double the current death toll, and deaths could soar to 3,000 per day in December, the University of Washington's health institute forecast on Friday.

