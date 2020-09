Category: World Published on Friday, 04 September 2020 14:20 Hits: 3

At least 10 Malian soldiers were killed in an overnight ambush in the country's volatile central region near the Mauritanian border, security and local sources said Friday. The deaths came as Mali’s junta faces pressure from political and civil society leaders ahead of weekend talks to hammer out a transition plan.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200904-malian-soldiers-killed-in-ambush-as-junta-faces-pressure-ahead-of-transition-talks