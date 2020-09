Category: World Published on Friday, 04 September 2020 15:13 Hits: 4

The French jihadist Omar Diaby, also known as Omar Omsen, one of the main recruiters of young French jihadists bound for Syria on behalf of several terrorist movements, was detained on August 30 in the Idlib region by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a rival jihadist group in Syria.

