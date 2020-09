Category: World Published on Friday, 04 September 2020 15:04 Hits: 6

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's former prime minister, Silvio Berlusconi, is suffering a slight lung infection after coming down with coronavirus, but his condition is not worrying, his personal doctor, Alberto Zangrillo, said on Friday.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/04/italy039s-berlusconi-has-slight-lung-infection-doctor-says