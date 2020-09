Category: World Published on Friday, 04 September 2020 15:07 Hits: 4

Michael Reinoehl, believed to have shot and killed a right-wing counterprotester in Portland, Oregon, was fatally shot by federal officers during an arrest. Law enforcement focused in on Mr. Reinoehl after he appeared to say in an interview that he had killed Aaron Danielson.

