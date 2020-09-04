Trump's contempt for military service spurs massive outrage on Twitter

Category: World Published on Friday, 04 September 2020 14:20 Hits: 3

The entirely believable reports that Donald Trump called fallen and captured military service members "losers" have spurred an intense reaction from veterans and their family members on Twitter. One viral tweet from former “unapologetic, red-hat wearing” Trump supporter David Weissman called on veterans to change their profile pictures to pictures of themselves in uniform.

Weissman’s tweet drew a strong response, with people changing their profile pictures not only to themselves but to family members lost in combat and, in a striking number of cases, lost to cancers they attributed to Agent Orange and other chemicals or radiation they were exposed to during their time in service. The message was unified: These are not losers. And the same message of outrage came from other veterans, as well.

Read Jeff Goldberg’s article in The Atlantic. How could anyone support Trump? pic.twitter.com/xqfnklmCBq September 4, 2020

In response to Trump saying Americans who died in war are "LOSERS" and "SUCKERS." Trump, you're a 5 time draft-dodging delusional disgrace to all who served. You'll go down as the biggest LOSER in American History November 3rd pic.twitter.com/KIZjdymcds September 4, 2020

My Dad..., he passed a few years after I joined???? He was the only one in my family who came to see me on my first ship...???? pic.twitter.com/77YMyo5et2 September 4, 2020

The way he talked about the marines lost at Belleau Woods made me sick. Those Marines earned us the title Teufelhunden. Those units still wear the French Fourragere to this day pic.twitter.com/qN9MyzueCG September 4, 2020

All four branches of the military in one family. My father Navy, brother Marines, Sister Air Force, and me Army. We were proud to serve the country we love. pic.twitter.com/yzyNE8ECIU September 4, 2020

I swore an oath to protect and defend. I’ll honor it to my grave. Anyone willing to die for their country or fellow man is not a sucker or a loser. My brothers and sisters are heroes. ???????? https://t.co/qyr1pYdMv0pic.twitter.com/M95AejDWan September 4, 2020

This is a picture of my late husband, whose family immigrated from Germany after WWII. He served in the Marines during the Vietnam era. He died 4 years ago of a brain tumor probably caused by Agent Orange. He would be disgusted at the disrespect shown to American soldiers by 45. pic.twitter.com/KuIvnDk54Q September 4, 2020

My husband and father served in the Navy. Dad did 4 tours in Vietnam Nam. He passed from cancer caused by agent orange. This is 1969 on the river patrol. pic.twitter.com/NJTP4sS13O September 4, 2020

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1974905