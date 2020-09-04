Trump's contempt for military service spurs massive outrage on Twitter

Weissman’s tweet drew a strong response, with people changing their profile pictures not only to themselves but to family members lost in combat and, in a striking number of cases, lost to cancers they attributed to Agent Orange and other chemicals or radiation they were exposed to during their time in service. The message was unified: These are not losers. And the same message of outrage came from other veterans, as well.
In response to Trump saying Americans who died in war are "LOSERS" and "SUCKERS." Trump, you're a 5 time draft-dodging delusional disgrace to all who served. You'll go down as the biggest LOSER in American History November 3rd pic.twitter.com/KIZjdymcds
The way he talked about the marines lost at Belleau Woods made me sick. Those Marines earned us the title Teufelhunden. Those units still wear the French Fourragere to this day pic.twitter.com/qN9MyzueCG
This is a picture of my late husband, whose family immigrated from Germany after WWII. He served in the Marines during the Vietnam era. He died 4 years ago of a brain tumor probably caused by Agent Orange. He would be disgusted at the disrespect shown to American soldiers by 45. pic.twitter.com/KuIvnDk54Q
