Nothing but crickets from Republican senators over Trump's disparagement of military

Published on Friday, 04 September 2020

There are 96 military veterans in the 116th Congress, 66 of them Republicans. So far, we've heard not one word from any of the 66 of them about the contempt, the disdain, the vulgar words Donald Trump has for their service. Multiple news outlets have confirmed that Trump called fallen soldiers, their brothers and sisters in the military, "losers" and "suckers."

Among Senate Republicans who've served: Lindsey Graham, whose only defense of his very great friend in the Senate, John McCain, against Trump's multiple attacks over years was two tweets that didn't even mention Trump's name. Joni Ernst of Iowa is also a veteran who is continuing to run on her service for reelection this year. Not one peep from Joni yet. Same with Martha McSally in Arizona. Or Dan Sullivan in Alaska. All are running for reelection this year, and not a single one has yet said anything about Trump's vulgar attitude toward their service. Oh, and another one—Mitch McConnell, who served briefly in the Army Reserve during Vietnam even though he benefited from a pretty quick medical discharge—after just five weeks of active duty.

You'd think these senators—and every single elected representative—would want to defend their comrades, or at least want to speak up on behalf of their constituents and the families of all the fallen soldiers Trump has disparaged. For example, Susan Collins in Maine, where veterans are 10% of the population. Or Sullivan in Alaska, where they're 12% of the population. Nine percent of Graham's and McSally's constituents are veterans, and 8% of McConnell's.

It's not even about saving their political lives, it's about basic decency. Patriotism. Or even friendship—they all served with McCain in the Senate and none of them stood up against Trump.

