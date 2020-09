Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 September 2020 19:30 Hits: 0

A parliamentary election campaign Kyrgyzstan is set to officially begin on September 4, with 15 political parties to contest 120 seats in the Jogorku Kenesh, or the Supreme Council.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/kyrgyzstan-registers-15-parties-for-october-parliamentary-elections/30819533.html