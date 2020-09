Category: World Published on Friday, 04 September 2020 10:30 Hits: 9

Activist Porsche Bennett went off script at an event in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Thursday because she said she wanted to give Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden her truth about the…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/09/kenosha-woman-goes-off-script-at-biden-event-i-was-told-to-go-off-of-this-paper-but-i-cant/