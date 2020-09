Category: World Published on Friday, 04 September 2020 09:34 Hits: 8

Rui Pinto admits releasing 70 million documents on transactions involving top European soccer clubs. But he argues he is a whistleblower, not a criminal, and is set to call on some extremely high-profile witnesses.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/football-leaks-trial-kicks-off-in-portugal/a-54812050?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf