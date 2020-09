Category: World Published on Friday, 04 September 2020 08:03 Hits: 6

The coastal Normandy town of Deauville kicks off its annual ode to American cinema on Friday as its 46th edition gets under way despite the coronavirus. This year's red carpet may be conspicuously short on Hollywood stars but the fête will be an inclusive one, with some feature-length imports from the cancelled Cannes Film Festival joining the party.

