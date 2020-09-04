Week in Review: Charlie Hebdo terror trial, Macron in Beirut and sexism in the French language

Category: World Published on Friday, 04 September 2020 10:12 Hits: 9

French President Emmanuel Macron returned to Lebanon and pushed for urgent reform a month after the devastating Beirut blast that compounded the misery of a nation in economic crisis. Also this week, FRANCE 24 covered the start of the long-awaited Charlie Hebdo terror attacks trial, the unspoken legacy of slavery in France and challenges to centuries of male dominance in the French language.

