Week in Review: Charlie Hebdo terror trial, Macron in Beirut and sexism in the French language

Category: World Hits: 9

Week in Review: Charlie Hebdo terror trial, Macron in Beirut and sexism in the French language French President Emmanuel Macron returned to Lebanon and pushed for urgent reform a month after the devastating Beirut blast that compounded the misery of a nation in economic crisis. Also this week, FRANCE 24 covered the start of the long-awaited Charlie Hebdo terror attacks trial, the unspoken legacy of slavery in France and challenges to centuries of male dominance in the French language.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200904-week-in-review-charlie-hebdo-terror-trial-macron-in-beirut-and-sexism-in-the-french-language

