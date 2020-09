Category: World Published on Friday, 04 September 2020 10:10 Hits: 8

PUTRAJAYA: A new Covid-19 cluster has cropped up at the Semenyih Immigration depot after two officers and one detainee tested positive for the coronavirus.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/09/04/two-officers-one-detainee-at-semenyih-immigration-depot-tested-positive-for-covid-19-says-health-dg