Category: World Published on Friday, 04 September 2020 08:58 Hits: 8

The world's first electric-powered hydrofoil speedboat, which reduces energy consumption and noise - as well as sea sickness - by "flying" above the waves, has made its debut on Switzerland’s lakes.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/switzerland-flying-electric-speedboat-sea-sickness-hydrofoil-13082470