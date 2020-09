Category: World Published on Friday, 04 September 2020 09:53 Hits: 8

A World Health Organization spokeswoman said on Friday it does not expect widespread vaccinations against COVID-19 until the middle of next year, stressing the importance of rigorous checks on their effectiveness and safety.

https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-vaccine-mid-2021-who-medical-health-13082786